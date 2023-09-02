International flags fly outside Brandon's city hall to celebrate city's growing diversity

When Rushana Newman looked to the sky to see her home country's yellow, green and black flag fly outside Brandon's city hall, she felt a moment of pride.

"When your flag gets raised like that it is some form of prestige," said Newman, who attended a flag-raising event outside city hall early last month in celebration of the Aug. 6 Jamaican Independence Day — the first time the day has been officially observed by Manitoba's second-biggest city.

"We feel a level of a sense of belonging," through such events, said Newman, who came to Brandon from Jamaica in 2015. "We feel a sense of welcoming."

The Jamaican flag is one of several new flags raised this summer for the first time at Brandon's city hall —the flags of the Philippines, India and Ukraine were also raised during special events in recent weeks.

Brandon city hall had its first flag raising to mark Jamaica’s Independence Day in early August. (Photo Submitted by Rushana Newman)

The Jamaican Independence Day celebration was also aired over the radio in Jamaica — meaning people who are interested in coming to Canada can see that there is support for newcomers in Brandon, said Newman.

"We're excited to be here," she said. "We are ambassadors for Jamaica and for Brandon."

Growing population

According to 2021 Statistics Canada data, nearly 9,200 people in Brandon identified as immigrants — up from just under 7,500 in the 2016 census. Economic Development Brandon says the city of 51,000 people has welcomed more than 7,000 newcomers from around the world in the last decade.

Westman Immigrant Services says in 2021, it helped 600 newcomers to the city. That number jumped to 2,050 last year, the Brandon-based settlement services agency says, and it's already offered help to 1,300 newcomers so far this year.

Flag raisings are a way to celebrate the cultural mosaic of Brandon, which has become a global village, said Mayor Jeff Fawcett. He notes that when his son attended Kirkcaldy Heights School a few years ago, there were nine different languages spoken in his class.

The flag-raising events are also opportunity for newcomers to celebrate their home countries while sharing a taste of their culture with neighbours, Fawcett said.

"People that have that common history and background, it just helps you feel more comfortable in the city you live in."

Rushana Newman, centre, poses for a photo with Mayor Jeff Fawcett and Brandon East MLA Len Isleifson at the Jamaican flag-raising event. (Submitted by Rushana Newman)

The mayor's executive assistant, Cathy Rauch, who co-ordinates flag raisings, believes more new flags have been flown outside city hall this year than ever before.

People who come out for flag raisings, "from whatever nationality or background they're coming from, whatever country, they are so proud … of their country and that they're now in Canada," she said.

Because there's only one guest flagpole outside city hall, the city does sometimes get overlapping requests for flag raisings, said Rauch. This year, the Mexican and El Salvadoran communities in the city asked for the same date to mark their September independence days.

The El Salvador request came in first, so that flag will fly on Sept. 15 — the country's Independence Day. The city still hopes to work with the Mexican community to see its flag raised for the first time in the city, said Rauch.

As people notice different flags outside city hall, more groups are prompted to make requests, she said.

'Warm in my heart to see my Ukrainian flag'

Evelina Gasuliak, who came to Brandon from Ukraine in 2014, now volunteers with Tryzub, the city's Ukrainian-Canadian association, helping keep the Ukrainian spirit alive in Brandon.

The association helped organize the Aug. 24 flag-raising to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day — another first for Brandon (though the flag was previously flown at city hall in support of Ukraine following the start of Russia's invasion in 2022).

Dominic Doboshynskyi stands for the raising of the Ukrainian flag outside city hall in Brandon on Aug. 24. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"I think it's important to always remember to support ... it helps a lot to our country," the 24-year-old said — especially in light of the ongoing war in her home country.

"It's obviously very warm in my heart to see my Ukrainian flag, but because I know what circumstances it's under, it also hurts."

India's Independence Day was also officially marked in Brandon for the first time this year, with an Aug. 15 flag raising.

More than 100 people came out for the event, which offered a chance to help Canadian children connect with where their families come from, while also building community connections, says Keval Patel, a member of Sardar Patel — a Brandon-based Indian cultural organization.

India’s Independence Day was also marked with a flag-raising ceremony in August. (Sardar Patel Cultural Group Brandon/Facebook)

"At one corner of your heart, you still have a love for your origin country," said Patel, who moved to Brandon in 2009. At that time, there was a Gujarati community of about 35 people. It's now grown to more than 2,000, he said.

He says it's also important for Brandon's Indian community to celebrate with the larger community.

"All the ... different countries, they are coming here," Patel said.

"We have a connection with all the communities, all the different countries.… Everybody has their opportunity, and the main thing is people are so united and very welcoming."