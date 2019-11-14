Assault by inmate causes 'extensive' injuries to officer, damage to jail: Brandon police

An inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre has been charged after police allege he assaulted an officer, then damaged the area where he was being held Sunday evening, causing what are described as "extensive" injuries to the officer and damage at the jail.

Brandon police received a report just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 that an officer at the southwestern Manitoba city's jail was assaulted by an inmate.

After the assault, the inmate proceeded to damage the subunit where he was held, including throwing furniture and food, police say.

Employees of the correctional centre had contained the situation by the time police officers arrived, according to a Thursday news release from the Brandon Police Service.

The officer was transported to hospital with extensive injuries, police said, but has since been released.

Though he never left the prison, the inmate was officially arrested on Nov. 13, 2019, following an investigation.

There was a delay between the incident and the arrest because the scene and the suspect were contained in the prison, so investigators were able to take their time with laying charges, explained Brandon Police Service spokesperson Sgt. Kirby Sararas.

The inmate is facing one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of mischief to property over $5,000.