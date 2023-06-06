Podcast aims to share Indigenous history through audio tours of Brandon's Riverbank Centre

A forthcoming new podcast and audio tour aims to showcase the art of storytelling and share the history of Indigenous people in the Wheat City.

Dezarae Bodnar, the Indigenous interpreter at the Riverbank Discovery Centre, says designing the podcast for Brandon Indigenous Tourism, an organization located inside Riverbank, has also been an opportunity for self-discovery. Bodnar is Métis and learning to reconnect with her heritage, so the project has been essential in helping strengthen these bonds and understandings.

"I've found a lot of like power in this reconnection," Bodnar said, adding she wants to share this experience with others. "It's been an empowering thing for me."

The podcast, which is currently in production, sources historical knowledge about areas around Brandon using information from Indigenous elders, Bodnar said.

Bodnar will share what she's learned for the audio tours so people can listen as they explore the Riverbank Discovery Centre, which hosts trail systems and an activity centre. The non-profit is focused on the Assiniboine River corridor area.

"People will be able to listen to [the podcast] anywhere," Bodnar said. "The idea is that they would listen ... learn about the area, the land that they're walking on and connect with it in a more Indigenous perspective."

Lanny Stewart, the director of marketing and communications for Brandon Tourism, says the podcast is part of a mandate to showcase all areas of interest in Brandon — including histories of Indigenous Peoples who have lived on the land for thousands of years.

A new Brandon Indigenous Tourism podcast audio tour is aiming to share the history of Indigenous people in Brandon with visitors who tour the Riverbank Discovery Centre. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Stewart hopes that Riverbank, Brandon Tourism and Brandon Indigenous Tourism will all continue growing and encouraging people to learn about the Indigenous history of the city.

The podcast will show the community and those abroad that Brandon is the place to learn Indigenous history "that needs to be told," Stewart said.

Bridging a knowledge gap

He added this can be challenging because they are constantly trying to weave through a variety of historical components that some people are "a little bit naive to."

Their goal is to bridge that knowledge gap and try to provide teachings in a historical context for visitors — especially when it comes to the Indigenous history of the land.

This is where Bodnar comes in, Stewart says. She is working to bridge that gap and provide more knowledge so the community can learn about and better understand Indigenous experiences.

This can also encourage more people to come explore the Riverbank Discovery Centre, Stewart said.

"It's really important to be able to showcase the history of Indigenous history."

One of Bodnar's major goals is to showcase the beauty of stories that have been passed down for generations. She hopes these tales will help people will feel more connected to the land.

"You could find that deep sense of connection and then understand the worth and value of storytelling as a method of sharing and learning," Bodnar said.

Indigenous tourism

Bodnar said the podcast is part of reconciliation because it will connect different cultures and different people, while showcasing parts of Canadian history that are too often overlooked.

"Reconciliation is really on the forefront of everybody's minds nowadays. The city is beginning to make it more of a priority and that's why you see projects like this happening," Bodnar said.

"It's important for connecting people on a meaningful, like heartfelt level to reconciliation and understanding why it's important."

Stewart says the podcast is part of Indigenous tourism and is an opportunity to highlight these experiences and the city as a destination.

Dezarae Bodnar and Lanny Stewart, Brandon Tourism director of marketing and communications, say the new Brandon Indigenous Tourism podcast is an opportunity to connect different cultures. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"It's a great way in terms of the progress that Indigenous tourism has made and hopefully as we continue to move forward this is just a small glimpse into where we're headed," Stewart said.

Indigenous tourism can be an empowering experience for everyone involved, Bodnar said. Projects like the podcast highlight Indigenous narratives, knowledge and experiences and directly share them with the public.

"It's empowering Indigenous peoples through letting them reclaim their history and share it with others," Bodnar said.

The podcast will be linked on the Brandon Indigenous Tourism website and social media when the first episode is ready.