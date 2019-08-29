Brandon police investigate serious incident on Louise Avenue

Brandon police are investigating a home on Louise Avenue at the corner of 6th Street after a serious incident Wednesday night.

Staff Sgt. Guy Roberts said police were called to the multi-storey building just before 7 p.m. and remained there into the evening.

Police taped off the property and could be seen covering a balcony of the building with a tarp.

Roberts would only say police are investigating a "serious incident" and couldn't say whether anyone was injured or arrested.

"There is no reason to believe there is any danger to the general public," he said.

Police are expected to release more details Thursday.

Police arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. and were there for hours. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)