Brandon house fire causes $400K in damage

No one was injured after a home in Brandon went up in flames early Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey home at 842 23rd Street around 1:45 a.m.

Capt. Don Matthews of Brandon Fire and Emergency Services says the fire was fully involved when crews arrived.

"We had flames coming out the main floor as well as the second storey windows," he said.

It took 10 firefighters 4 1/2 hours to put out the house fire. (Submitted/Liam Pattison)

Matthews said the lone woman in the home and a dog were able to escape the flames before fire crews arrived.

He said it took 10 firefighters more than four hours to get the fire under control.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

The fire is not suspicious, said Matthews, and the cause is now under investigation by the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

