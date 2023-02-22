Content
Manitoba

Firefighters find body in ashes of Brandon home

Firefighters discovered the body of man Tuesday morning after extinguishing a fire in a Brandon home.

Major crimes section is investigating cause of fire

A small white stucco house shows fire damage, with main floor windows boarded up and the front peak opened up and showing ragged edges.
Brandon Fire and Emergency Services were called to the city's East End on Tuesday to fight a fire at a home on Frederick Street. A man was found dead inside. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Police and Brandon Fire and Emergency Services were called to the blaze at a home on Frederick Street in the western Manitoba city's east end at about 6:40 a.m., police said in a news release on Wednesday.

When the units arrived, they could see flames and smoke billowing out of the home. 

Firefighters immediately began to battle the fire, and about a half an hour later entered the home and found the body.

Police believe the deceased was the only person living in the home.

The major crimes section of the Brandon Police Service and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the cause of the fire.

