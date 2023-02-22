Firefighters find body in ashes of Brandon home

Firefighters discovered the body of man Tuesday morning after extinguishing a fire in a Brandon home.

Police and Brandon Fire and Emergency Services were called to the blaze at a home on Frederick Street in the western Manitoba city's east end at about 6:40 a.m., police said in a news release on Wednesday.

When the units arrived, they could see flames and smoke billowing out of the home.

Firefighters immediately began to battle the fire, and about a half an hour later entered the home and found the body.

Police believe the deceased was the only person living in the home.

The major crimes section of the Brandon Police Service and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the cause of the fire.

