Man dies after Brandon, Man., house fire

A house fire in Brandon, Man., left one man dead Monday.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday on 21st Street, according to a City of Brandon news release Tuesday. Police weren't able to go into the house due to smoke.

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services arrived and found a man, 38, inside. Fire Chief Terry Parlow says the man received medical care before being taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

"When our crews showed up basically we were advised it was a structure fire [but] it took us some time but we did locate … the fire after a short time of operations on the scene," Parlow said.

Crews were on the scene until about 10 p.m. Parlow cannot speak to the cause of the fire at this time.

No one else is believed to have been in the house when firefighters arrived.

Brandon has seen a slightly higher number of fire fatalities compared to years past, Parlow said.

"We do see at times some increases in structure fires which involve people that are trapped or injured or fatalities," Parlow said. "It's also very difficult for us when we have these calls."

Parlow says the Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the fire.