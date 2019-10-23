A woman is dead and a man was airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg on Tuesday evening after a house exploded in the east end of Brandon, Man., police said in a news release.

The front of the home on Queens Avenue East was torn open and a mattress and other household items were strewn across the front lawn and onto neighbouring properties.

Police were called to the single-storey house around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a 63-year-old woman dead in the house and a 63-year-old man in critical condition. He was airlifted to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre. Brandon is about 215 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Police said Tuesday some homes in the area were evacuated briefly, but residents have been allowed to return.

A mattress and other household items could be seen strewn across the front lawn. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Manitoba Hydro crews were also at the scene. A spokesperson said Tuesday its crews hadn't determined a cause, but the utility was dealing with a "probable" gas explosion.

Brandon police said Wednesday that the office of the fire commissioner is investigating, and there was a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

Police also are investigating.