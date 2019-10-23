Homes briefly evacuated after house explodes in Brandon

Several homes were evacuated Tuesday evening after a house exploded in the east end of Brandon.

Police were called to the single-storey home in the 200 block of Queens Avenue East around 8 p.m. Tuesday. A mattress and other household items could be seen strewn across the front lawn and onto neighbouring properties.

A mattress and other household items could be seen strewn across the front lawn. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Brandon police didn't immediately have information on whether anyone was injured, but a spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said its helicopter and crew were en route to Brandon for a "significant explosion."

Police said some homes in the area were evacuated for a short period of time following the blast, but residents have since been allowed to return.

Manitoba Hydro crews were also at the scene. A spokesperson said its crews also hadn't determined a cause as of yet, but said the utility was dealing with a "probable" gas explosion.

UPDATE: probable gas explosion in Brandon. Crews have clamped off pipes and preliminary readings show no migration of gas. —@manitobahydro

Around 9:45 p.m., an urban search and rescue trailer also arrived.

Brandon police advised people to stay away from the area until further notice.