Brandon man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead

A 42-year-old Brandon man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her home Saturday morning.

Police received a call about a homicide at a residence in the city's Highland Park Mobile Home Estates shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 2, says a news release from the Brandon Police Service.

Officers went to the home and found the 63-year-old woman inside with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police immediately arrested a man who was inside the home, the news release says.

Stephen Teetaert was taken into custody and appeared in court on a charge of second-degree murder.