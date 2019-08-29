15-year-old dies after stabbing in Brandon

A 15-year-old boy is dead and another faces first-degree murder charges after a stabbing in Brandon, Man., on Wednesday.

Police were called to 534 Louise Ave. just before 7 p.m., where they found an unresponsive teenager.

Officers performed CPR on the boy until Brandon emergency services arrived at the apartment building.

Brandon police tape surrounds 534 Louise Ave. on Wednesday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The boy was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police remained at the apartment building into the evening, Staff Sgt. Guy Roberts said

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested.

Police believe the boy who died knew the suspect and the motivation for the attack was personal.

Police arrived at the scene just before 7 p.m. and were there for hours. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"There is no reason to believe there is any danger to the general public," Roberts said.

The suspect was remanded at Brandon Correctional Centre and will appear in court Thursday afternoon, where he faces first-degree murder charges.

An autopsy will be done Thursday, police said.