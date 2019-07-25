Pickup going wrong way on highway leads to guns, stolen items and arrests in Brandon

A report of a pickup truck being driven into oncoming traffic on Highway 1A west of Brandon led to what police called a "high-risk incident" in the Manitoba city on Wednesday, police say.

The report of a suspected impaired driver at 11 a.m. led to Brandon police cordoning off a 14th Street N. home, arresting two men and seizing guns and stolen property, both at that home and in a rural area.

Witnesses first reported a pickup travelling in the wrong lane between Kemnay and Brandon, headed into the city, police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers found out the blue 1986 Dodge pickup had been stolen from a rural area near Boissevain, Man., about 70 kilometres south of Brandon, and believed the thieves might have firearms.

They went to a suspect's home on 14th Avenue N., where they found the unoccupied stolen pickup truck parked.

Police set up a perimeter around the home while working to get a search warrant and advised people to avoid the area.

BPS Members are involved in a high risk incident in the area of the 000 block of 14th street N. Please avoid attending to the area of Assiniboine Ave. and Stickney Ave, east of 18th street. No further information will be released until the situation is resolved. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BDNMB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BDNMB</a> —@BrandonPolice

By 11:38 a.m., a 34-year-old suspect was in custody.

Shortly before 8 p.m. police, having gotten a warrant, searched the home. They found a sawed-off shotgun and what they believe is the matching piece of barrel.

Their investigation also took them to a rural area southwest of Brandon, where they found a broken-down double-barrelled shotgun and what they suspect is stolen property, although they're still investigating.

Police seized two weapons as a result of an investigation into a suspected impaired driver, including this one. (Brandon Police Service)

Another suspect, 22, was found around 10:45 p.m. and arrested.

The 34-year-old man faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon while prohibited, two counts of failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order, two counts of breach of probation, and breach of recognizance.

The 22-year-old man faces charges of possessing stolen property and breach of an undertaking.

Both were held at the Brandon Correctional Centre and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Brandon is a city of almost 50,000 people about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

