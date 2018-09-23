Early morning fire completely destroys trailer in Brandon

No one was injured, Brandon police say, after a trailer went up in flames early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at Brandon's Glendale Trailer Court in the Highland Park neighbourhood shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police say the trailer was completely destroyed by the fire.

The homeowners were away at the time of the fire and police don't believe the cause is suspicious.

There is word yet on the cost of damages.

More from CBC Manitoba:

