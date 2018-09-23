Skip to Main Content
Early morning fire completely destroys trailer in Brandon

There are no injuries reported after a trailer went up in flames in Brandon early Sunday.

Homeowners were away at time of blaze

Emergency crews were called to a fire at this trailer in the Glendale Trailer Court in Brandon shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

No one was injured, Brandon police say, after a trailer went up in flames early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at Brandon's Glendale Trailer Court in the Highland Park neighbourhood shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police say the trailer was completely destroyed by the fire.

The homeowners were away at the time of the fire and police don't believe the cause is suspicious.

There is word yet on the cost of damages.

