Teen charged following 4 overnight fires in Brandon

A teenager has been charged in connection with four separate fires in Brandon early Friday.

Police said the first was reported at 3:42 a.m. and the last at 4:15 a.m. and were all started on residential properties within a ten block radius.

The fires were started in sheds, trees, a dumpster and on a porch, according to police.

Police said multiple households were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured.

A 17-year-old male cyclist was arrested near one of the scenes and charged with arson with disregard for human life, arson causing damage to property, and possession of incendiary material.

Police said all of the fires were set within a 10 block radius early Friday. (Liam Pattison/Submitted )

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 2, police said.

Police aren't looking for any other suspects, but said the investigation is ongoing.

No damage estimate has been released.

