Downtown Brandon on the rise 5 years after devastating 2018 fire

It's been five years since a fire ripped through downtown Brandon, causing $25 million in damage to businesses and homes.

In one afternoon, three downtown buildings were destroyed, displacing several businesses, and hundreds lost their homes in a badly damaged apartment block.

"We just literally stood there and watched the flames as they flew over the entire roof system of the building of the Massey Manor," said Stephanie Lockerby, executive director of Community Health and Housing Association in the southwestern Manitoba city.

More than 60 firefighters from Brandon, Souris, Wawanesa and CFB Shilo fought the fire on May 19, 2018, with help from Manitoba Hydro and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for more than two days to put out hot spots, using more than 36 million litres of water in the process.

Stephanie Lockerby, left, and Erin Coleman of the Brandon Community Health and Housing Association are proud of the way Massey Manor has come alive again since the fire. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The fire badly damaged Massey Manor, an apartment block operated by several social services agencies, and consumed local business Christie's Office Plus, a beer vendor with an associated vacant nightclub, and the Brandon Boxing Club. The beer vendor was a couple of blocks away from the original fire, but embers flew far enough to set it alight.

The Community Health and Housing Association owned two floors of Massey Manor, but when the blaze started, Lockerby's staff's main concern was getting 200 residents out of the century-old building.

The Christie's Office Plus building in Brandon was the first to catch fire. Three buildings were destroyed on May 19, 2018, and Massey Manor was badly damaged. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Most of the damage at Massey Manor, which was built in 1913 and operated as a warehouse for decades before being converted to apartments in 2012, was caused by water used to fight the flames.

The damage was unbelievable, CHHA program co-ordinator Erin Coleman said.

The silver lining was how the community rose to help those in need.

"We see every day how generous Brandon is," Coleman said. "We successfully housed everybody ... because of the community."

Rick Chrest, who was Brandon's mayor at the time of the fire, says the city's recovery from the devastating fire showcased the compassion and generosity of Brandonites. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Rick Chrest, who was Brandon's mayor during the emergency, said while it was a significant tragedy, it highlighted the compassion of Brandonites.

Chrest said they knew recovery from the blaze would take months, if not years. The process was helped along by the generosity of community members.

"It just always warms my heart ... these kinds of situations where the human spirit, that comes together," Chrest said.

The day of the fire was extremely difficult, said Lisa Ramsay, then a volunteer with Brandon Bear Clan, which helped the displaced residents.

Many people's lives were changed forever. Personal items were destroyed, pets died and residents of Massey Manor lost their neighbourhood.

The trauma of the experience was palpable.

Lisa Ramsay, a volunteer with Brandon's Bear Clan patrol, was among the first to help the evacuees from Massey Manor after the fire broke out. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"People had lost so much and they needed support," Ramsay said. "There was a lot of loss."

She praised Dean Don Bernhardt from St. Matthews Cathedral for opening the church doors and helping store donations from the community for those in need.

Bernhardt said it was clear early on that the church could create a place to gather donations and let evacuees access essential items.

"It was absolutely amazing to see the response of the community that instantly rallied," he said. "We had people bringing clothes, bringing all sorts of stuff."

Within hours the church was filled with donations.

It was a relatively safe space, where evacuees could get their needs met in an atmosphere free of judgment, Bernhardt said.

St. Matthews Cathedral Dean Don Bernhardt says Brandonites filled the church's basement with donations to help those affected by the fire. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"If they needed to, you know, have a bit of a cry, they could," he said.

"It was humbling to be a part of.… It brought out the very best in who we are as Brandon."

Brandon police believe the fire may have started in some grass behind Christie's Office Plus.

General manager Travis Chastko knew the damage from the fire would be bad when he saw the smoke billowing across downtown Brandon.

He drove over as soon as possible and found the Christie's building, which was built in 1907, consumed in an inferno.

Christie's, which originally opened in 1881 as a bookstore, was a downtown staple before the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire was a whirlwind because they were staring at a blank pit, Chastko said.

More than 60 firefighters fought the fires downtown for more than two days. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"The business is gone and now you're going, 'What do I have to rebuild with?'" Chastko said.

Christie's found a temporary location in Brandon's Town Centre before opening the doors of its new location in December 2019 on Richmond Avenue in southeast Brandon.

"The new building feel is still here," Chastko said. "Some people still haven't seen the building and ... some people still think we're downtown."

The business still has ties to downtown with a postal outlet run by Christie's in another downtown business owned by Chastko.

"I restored it as part of a legacy," Chastko said.

Christie’s Office Plus general manager Travis Chastko stands with all that remains from the old building — bricks from a chimney and a parking sign. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Massey Manor welcomed tenants back in 2020 and the rebuilt apartments have been full ever since.

Having families move in brought life back to the building, Coleman said.

In many ways, Massey Manor came back stronger, with a family-friendly focus on providing safe and affordable housing.

Looking back at the fire feels surreal, Lockerby said.

At the time, it was the most devastating thing the CHHA had gone through.

"Now being able to look at the building, back to its original glory and fully occupied," Lockerby said, "we are so proud."