Fire sends person to hospital in Brandon Thursday evening
A person was taken to hospital Thursday night after a fire at a home in Brandon sent flames shooting into the night sky.
Police called to home in Brandon's north end just after 9:30 p.m.
A person was taken to hospital Thursday night after a fire at a home in Brandon sent flames shooting into the night sky.
Emergency crews were called to the home on 12th Street N., between Parker and Stickney avenues, around 9:30 p.m., Brandon police said on Friday morning.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house from blocks away.
Police said a person and two pets were in the home but escaped.
The occupant was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre due to smoke inhalation, police said.
The fire is not considered suspicious and is believed to have been caused by a cooking accident, police said.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.