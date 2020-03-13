Fire sends person to hospital in Brandon Thursday evening

A person was taken to hospital Thursday night after a fire at a home in Brandon sent flames shooting into the night sky.

Emergency crews were called to the home on 12th Street N., between Parker and Stickney avenues, around 9:30 p.m., Brandon police said on Friday morning.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house from blocks away.

Police said a person and two pets were in the home but escaped.

The occupant was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre due to smoke inhalation, police said.

The fire is not considered suspicious and is believed to have been caused by a cooking accident, police said.

Police believe the fire was caused by a cooking accident. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

