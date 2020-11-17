46-year-old man dead after Brandon fire

A 46-year-old man is dead following a fire in Brandon's south end on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the 700 block of the Brentwood Mobile Home Park at about 9:40 a.m., Brandon police said in a Tuesday news release.

The man was found unresponsive inside the home, police said. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not said what caused the fire, but said investigators believe it was accidental.

More from CBC Manitoba: