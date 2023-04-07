Man found dead in basement suite of Brandon building after fire

Brandon firefighters discovered a man dead inside a basement suite of a Brandon building on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called at 11 a.m. about a fire in the multi-suite building on 10th Street between Louise and Victoria avenues.

When they arrived, they were told all suites but the basement one had been evacuated. They found the man with burns and pronounced him dead on scene.

The man's age was not provided.

The Brandon Police Service is investigating the death.

