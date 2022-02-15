Man, 20, dead after rollover crash southwest of Brandon

A 20-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving left the road and rolled over early Friday morning, RCMP said.

Police responded to the crash on Road 115 West near Road 52 North in the rural municipality of Whitehead, southwest of Brandon, shortly before 2 a.m.

Police believe the man was driving on Road 115 West when the vehicle left the road and rolled over.

The driver, who is from the rural municipality of Souris-Glenwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.

