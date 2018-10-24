Brandon voters elect new councillors in 2 wards

Brandon voters will have a mix of new and returning councillors represent the city's wards for the next four years.

Voters in the Wheat City didn't cast a ballot for a mayor this election — Rick Chrest was acclaimed to the city's top job in September after no one stepped up to challenge him. This will be his second term as Brandon's mayor; he was first elected in the 2014 municipal election.

The representatives for two of the 10 wards were also known before election day.

Incumbents Shawn Berry and Jan Chaboyer were acclaimed in Linden Lanes (Ward 7) and Green Acres (Ward 10), respectively.

There were 549 votes cast during three days of advance voting earlier this month.

The city said unofficial voter turnout was 16.86 per cent, with 6,185 ballots cast.

Assiniboine (Ward 1)

Voters selected Jeff Fawcett to represent Brandon's northernmost ward, which encompasses the city's north hill.

Fawcett was elected with 751 votes over Jeff Plas' 118 votes.

Fawcett has represented the ward, where he has lived with his family for two decades, for two consecutive terms; he was first elected to city council in 2010. He also served as deputy mayor.

Rosser (Ward 2)

Kris Dejarlais will represent Brandon's downtown ward for the next four years.

Dejarlais was elected with 309 votes over Glen Kruck's 139 votes.

Dejarlais, the incumbent, was first elected to city council in 2014. He identified the city's meth crisis and the loss of the Eighth Street bridge, which connected the downtown to the northern part of the ward but was demolished in 2017, as issues in the ward. He promised to improve sidewalks, back lanes and playgrounds if re-elected.

Victoria (Ward 3)

Barry Cullen will head to city hall to represent the Victoria ward once again.

Cullen was elected with 474 votes over James Montgomery's 225 votes.

Cullen, a local business owner, has represented the city's western ward since 2014. In his campaign materials, he vowed to hold tax increases to inflation, while also improving efficiency and results.

University (Ward 4)

A new city councillor will head to city hall from Brandon's University ward.

Shaun Cameron was elected with 546 votes over Karen Peto's 327 votes.

"I'm pretty excited. I'm looking forward to the opportunity," Cameron said Wednesday night. "We've put a lot if work into this campaign and we've put a lot of work into hopefully being able to serve the city."

Cameron said he heard a lot about infrastructure while campaigning. Public safety is another priority he hopes to focus on.

The seat was left vacant by Jeff Harwood, who didn't run for re-election. He had represented the ward since 2006 and also served as the ward's councillor from 1986-92.

Meadows-Waverley (Ward 5)

Voters selected John LoRegio to represent Meadows-Waverley, which encompasses a large residential area in the southern part of Brandon.

LoRegio was elected with 393 votes over Gordon McRae's 140 votes.

"I have mixed emotions, to be honest with you," LoRegio said after the win was declared. "I'm glad … but I'm kind of disappointed that the voter turnout was — to put it politely — crappy."

LoRegio wants an independent audit of city hall to be done to determine whether the city is employing the right number of people in the right positions.

He has represented the ward for five years, first winning a byelection in 2013, then getting re-elected to a four-year term in 2014.

South Centre (Ward 6)

Voters in Brandon's South Centre ward also sent a new councillor to city hall.

Bruce Luebke was elected with 348 votes over Nick Brown's 144 votes.

The seat was left vacant by Lonnie Patterson, who didn't run municipally in order to run provincially in 2020 for the Manitoba NDP. Patterson was the youngest councillor elected to Brandon city council in 2014.

Luebke, a well-known former broadcaster who has lived in Brandon for more than 25 years, said he'd be diligent with tax dollars and a strong advocate for recreation for all ages.

Richmond (Ward 8)

Ron Brown was re-elected with 384 votes over Ron Cayer's 378 votes.

Brown was first elected to council in 2014. He grew up in Brandon's south end and has been involved in the community for decades.

Riverview (Ward 9)

Voters selected Glen Parker to represent Brandon's easternmost residential ward.

He defeated Brock McEwing with 382 votes to 267 votes.

Parker, the sales and marketing director at the Brandon Sun, became a councillor in a byelection in 2016. He and his family have volunteered for organizations citywide for more than 30 years.

The ward was once held by now Brandon East Progressive Conservative MLA Len Isleifson.

