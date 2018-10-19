Edible cannabis products found near Brandon schools, police say

Brandon police are asking people to be vigilant after packages of edible cannabis products were found near city schools this week.

In a news release, police said the packages, which contained fruit gummy jelly bombs, were found in and around school grounds.

They are made with cannabis extract and may contain traces of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, police said.

"With Halloween around the corner, when we may not be as cognizant about candies, and the new cannabis legislation in place, Brandon Police Service is asking the public to be aware of these discarded packages and contact BPS if any are found," the release said.

Police said the packages, and any contents, should be kept out of the reach of children.