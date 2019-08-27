Knives, stun gun among items seized during police raid on Brandon home

A man faces numerous drug and weapons-related charges after Brandon police raided a home on Monday.

Police searched a home on Ninth Street, between Brandon and Southern avenues in the central part of the city, around noon Monday.

It was part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers found more than five grams of methamphetamine, as well as packaging material. Police also seized weapons, including a stun gun, multiple knives, machetes and pellet and BB guns.

Police said the man, 36, had a court order not to possess any weapons.

He was arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking meth, possession of the proceeds of crime, possessing prohibited weapons, possessing dangerous weapons and breach of a recognizance.

