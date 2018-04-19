Brandon police seize drugs worth up to $155,200; 6 charged with trafficking

Six people face charges after police in Brandon, Man., seized up to $155,200 worth of drugs on Thursday.

Brandon police stopped two vehicles as part of a drug investigation before searching a home, police wrote in a news release Friday.

During the first vehicle stop, police seized 11 ounces of methamphetamine — worth up to $30,800 — and a quantity of cash.

In the second stop, police seized four ounces of heroin with a maximum street of value of $56,000.

Shortly afterward, police stopped a woman, 28, and found her in possession of 71 grams of meth, worth up to $42,000, and a can of bear spray, the release says.

Officers subsequently searched a home in west Brandon, where they found and seized nine ounces of meth and two grams of heroin, worth up to $26,400.

Six people were arrested and face charges:

A man, 45, from Thompson, charged with possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking.

A man, 45, from Brandon, charged with possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of meth and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A man, 40, from Winnipeg, charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A woman, 28, from Brandon, charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

A man, 24, from Winnipeg, charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A man, 20, from Thompson, charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

In the past week alone, Brandon police said, they have helped seize up to $435,200 worth of drugs including meth, heroin and fentanyl.

"Those who engage in unlawful drug activity ruin communities, families and relationships with loved ones," the release says.

"The Brandon Police Service remains dedicated to enforcing laws against illegal drugs and those who sell them, and will continue to make every effort to keep Brandon safe."