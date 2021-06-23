Woman taken to hospital after daylight stabbing in downtown Brandon

A woman was taken to hospital Tuesday after a stabbing in downtown Brandon.

Brandon police said the woman, who is in her late 20s, was stabbed on Ninth Street, near Pacific Avenue, at about 3:20 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remained on Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

Police said another woman was in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police say a woman was taken to hospital after being tabbed in downtown Brandon. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The first-hundred block of Ninth was blocked off late Tuesday afternoon while officers investigated. A backpack could be seen on the street, with evidence markers on the roadway nearby.

Police say more information will be released once it is available.

