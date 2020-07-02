City of Brandon plugs dike, prepares for floods in low-lying areas along Assiniboine River

The City of Brandon says it has done what it can to prepare for potential Assiniboine River flooding.

River levels in the Westman area of southwestern Manitoba have risen significantly in recent days, after around 190 millimetres of rain fell in the region since the weekend.

Emergency response crews finished plugging the dike at the intersection of Brandon's 18th Street N. and Grand Valley Road (Provincial Road 459), and the dike system is now being monitored, the city said in a news release Thursday.

Brandonites are asked to stay away from the Assiniboine River and stay off the dike.

The river measured 1,174.5 feet above sea level at First Street at noon Wednesday — up from 1,164 feet above sea level on Monday morning, according to city data.

The level could rise to 1,177 feet above sea level, with a peak expected between July 5 and 8, the city said.

Brandon's dike system has a confirmed elevation of 1,186 feet above sea level, measured at First Street.

The flow of the Assiniboine River at Brandon is clocking 10,000 cubic feet per second, according to a provincial spokesperson.

The average flow around this time of year is 1,200 cubic feet per second.

There are concerns about the potential for flash flooding in the Assiniboine River Valley because of the recent heavy rains, the city's news release said.

Homes in Rivers and Minnedosa have been evacuated due to flooding caused by the rainfall.

On Wednesday, Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said he did not think evacuation was necessary in the city yet, but several hundred households were handed evacuation preparedness notices earlier that day just in case of a flash flood.

The city's parks and recreation services has also closed public access to Queen Elizabeth Park and Dinsdale Park for public safety.