Brandon police arrest 18-year-old accused of cyber attacks, using 3D printer to make handguns

Brandon police have arrested an 18-year-old man who is accused of conducting cyber attacks across North America, while also making 3D guns in his apartment.

The investigation began last April after the FBI in Los Angeles contacted Brandon police about a pair of individuals they believed were behind the cyber attacks, one of whom lived in Brandon, while the second was living in the US, says a news release.

Police say the pair were launching targeted attacks on different systems and networks within Canada and the U.S. for a fee, and rendering them unusable.

The pair were collecting fees for the attacks through an online service, the news release says.

After 11 months of investigating, police arrested the Brandon man Tuesday and executed a search warrant at his Pacific Avenue apartment.

During the search, officers found what they believed to be a 3D printer that was actively printing what appeared to be the lower receiver of a handgun.

A second search warrant related to potential weapons charges was obtained as a result. During the subsequent search, police found a firearm that appeared to be made with parts from a 3D printer, other firearms parts, magazines, and various pieces of ammunition.

This led police to believe that in addition to the cyber crimes, the 18-year-old man was manufacturing Glock firearms, high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

The 18-year-old man is now facing numerous charges, including mischief to data, unauthorized use of a computer, and manufacturing a restricted firearm.

He's also facing drug charges related to cocaine and illicit marijuana found in the apartment.

A woman who was living in the apartment was also arrested and is facing drug and weapons charges.