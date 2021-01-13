Brandon COVID-19 vaccination supersite to open Monday

Shots will start going into the arms of Manitobans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Brandon on Monday.

The province gave a tour Wednesday of the immunization site it has set up inside the Keystone Centre in the southwestern Manitoba city, located about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Twenty-one stations are set up in one of the centre's convention rooms, which will be open 12 hours per day, seven days per week.

The province hopes to administer more than 4,000 shots in the first week.

"This is an exciting advance in our exciting plans to get vaccines into the arms of Manitobans as fast as we can, but we want to get it right first ... this supersite in Brandon is going to be a key part in getting it right," Premier Brian Pallister said following the tour.

The Brandon site is the second large vaccination centre to open in Manitoba, after one opened at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg last week. The Brandon site is the first outside of Winnipeg.

A third site will open in Thompson in early February.