Pair tied up, assaulted couple in Brandon basement, police say

Officers say they freed a woman from a Brandon basement after her husband escaped and told police where to find suspects who tied them up and assaulted them.

Victims say captors forcibly confined them, believed couple stole from them

CBC News ·
Brandon police received a call around 5:30 a.m. CT Monday about a man who escaped after being held captive at a home on Princess Avenue. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Police in Brandon, Man., say they freed a woman from a basement this week after her boyfriend escaped and told officers where to find the people the couple say tied them up and assaulted them.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. CT Monday about a man who escaped after being held captive at a home on Princess Avenue, between 24th and 23rd streets, in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man leaving the home who had a pellet gun tucked into his pants. Police then found a woman tied up in the basement.

The victims told investigators a man and a woman forced them downstairs and tied them up because they believed the couple had stolen from them.

They shot the woman multiple times with a pellet gun, police say, and shot the man in the midsection with a blank .22-calibre round, and also hit him with a mallet. Both suffered minor injuries.

A 24-year-old man and 34-year-old woman Brandon woman were charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other offences.

Both were detained and appeared in court Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 3.

