Pair tied up, assaulted couple in Brandon basement, police say

Police in Brandon, Man., say they freed a woman from a basement this week after her boyfriend escaped and told officers where to find the people the couple say tied them up and assaulted them.

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. CT Monday about a man who escaped after being held captive at a home on Princess Avenue, between 24th and 23rd streets, in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man leaving the home who had a pellet gun tucked into his pants. Police then found a woman tied up in the basement.

The victims told investigators a man and a woman forced them downstairs and tied them up because they believed the couple had stolen from them.

They shot the woman multiple times with a pellet gun, police say, and shot the man in the midsection with a blank .22-calibre round, and also hit him with a mallet. Both suffered minor injuries.

A 24-year-old man and 34-year-old woman Brandon woman were charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering threats and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other offences.

Both were detained and appeared in court Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 3.

