4 inmates charged with assault with a weapon in Brandon jail beating

Four men are charged in connection with a Brandon jail beating that left an inmate with deep cuts and bruises on his upper body after he was attacked with furniture, police say.

The men, age 22 to 28, were arrested on Tuesday, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release.

All four inmates at the Brandon Correctional Centre were charged with assault with a weapon and are set to appear in court on Wednesday, the release said.

Police previously said the man who was assaulted was punched, kicked and beaten with furniture and other objects.

He was taken to hospital on Saturday and released from medical care on Sunday, the police service said.

Police didn't provide any more information about the man who was assaulted.

The incident happened in the men's section of the western Manitoba jail, police previously said. The facility has a rated capacity of 244 men, according to Manitoba Justice.

Brandon is about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.