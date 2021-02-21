Inmate beaten with furniture at Brandon jail on Saturday, police say

An inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre was punched, kicked and beaten with furniture by a group of other inmates on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The man was rushed by ambulance to the Brandon Regional Health Centre with non-life-threatening injuries after officers responded at 3:40 p.m., the Brandon Police Service said in a news release.

As of Sunday morning, he was still hospitalized.

On top of the furniture used, the beating also included "other objects," though Brandon police staff Sgt. Guy Roberts said he could not elaborate on the incident yet, other than to say more than two inmates were involved.

The police service's major crime and forensic identification sections were called to investigate, which Roberts said is standard for this kind of assault, which happened in an institution setting and has several suspects and a scene to process.

"In the days to come, there's a large amount of evidence to gather and review and statements to take," he said. "That's not an investigation that would be left to a first responder."

More details — including information about the victim and how many people were involved in the beating — will be released later, Roberts said, as the investigation continues.

"All of that information will be released in the days to come, once we've established who's being charged and for what," Roberts said.

"I don't even know [whether] family members [have] been notified of this person being injured…. We have to be respectful of family, of course, because this person is still loved by somebody."

The assault happened within the adult male section of the western Manitoba jail, police said. The facility has a rated capacity of 244 men, according to Manitoba Justice.

Brandon is located about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.