Skip to Main Content
Police arrest Brandon man spotted with sawed-off shotgun

Police arrest Brandon man spotted with sawed-off shotgun

A Brandon man is facing firearms charges after being spotted with a sawed-off shotgun on Saturday.

Man 'severely damaged' home on Cornell Bay, press release says

CBC News ·
Brandon police were called to a home on Cornell Bay Saturday after someone saw a man with a gun. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A Brandon man is facing firearms charges after being spotted with a sawed-off shotgun on Saturday. 

Brandon Police say they responded to a call at about 2 p.m., about a man who was intoxicated and had a gun in his possession at a home on Cornell Bay in Brandon. 

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old man at the side of the building, holding a loaded, sawed-off, 20-gauge shotgun. Police say he had "severely damaged" the inside of the home, and believed he was breaching conditions of a court order. 

Officers also found a woman who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. 

The 19-year-old Brandon man appeared in court on Sunday on charges of possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of recognizance. 

The woman was taken into custody, to be released when sober, and charged with breaching the peace.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us