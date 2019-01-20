Police arrest Brandon man spotted with sawed-off shotgun

A Brandon man is facing firearms charges after being spotted with a sawed-off shotgun on Saturday.

Brandon Police say they responded to a call at about 2 p.m., about a man who was intoxicated and had a gun in his possession at a home on Cornell Bay in Brandon.

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old man at the side of the building, holding a loaded, sawed-off, 20-gauge shotgun. Police say he had "severely damaged" the inside of the home, and believed he was breaching conditions of a court order.

Officers also found a woman who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

The 19-year-old Brandon man appeared in court on Sunday on charges of possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, and breach of recognizance.

The woman was taken into custody, to be released when sober, and charged with breaching the peace.