Brandon condo owners allege building fire caused by cigarette, court documents say

A group of Brandon residents whose condos were severely damaged by a fire last September are accusing a woman who lived in the same building of causing the blaze by failing to properly dispose of a lit cigarette, according to multiple court documents.

A total of nine residents have filed separate lawsuits against the woman, alleging the fire originated in her unit after she was smoking on her balcony.

Each are asking for damages and other relief, with the amounts they are seeking ranging from just over $31,000 up to $132,954. Altogether, they add up to more than $550,000.

The allegations have not been tested in court and the woman has not yet filed statements of defence.

Statements of claim were filed in Court of Queen's Bench by the condo owners in February and March.

The four-storey Pacific Avenue building went up in flames on Sept. 21, 2021. No injuries were reported but the building was destroyed and the residents inside were left homeless.

An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Office of the Fire Commissioner and Brandon Fire and Emergency Services found it was accidental. At the time, the Office of the Fire Commissioner told CBC News they believed it was caused by a cigarette.

Firefighters taped off surrounding streets while crews battled the blaze. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A spokesperson for the province declined to comment further on the cause of the fire as the issue is now before the courts.

The statements of claim allege the fire was a result of the woman's negligence, saying she disposed of the cigarette in a container filled with combustible materials. It also alleges she failed to promptly call 911 after the fire broke out.

All nine plaintiffs are being represented by Paula Ethans and Gordon McKinnon of Thompson Dorfman Sweatman, who declined to comment on the allegations as they are before the court.

A family representative for the woman said she also had no comment.