Brandon condo fire caused by 'careless disposal of smoking materials'
Estimated $11M damage caused by blaze that destroyed 4-storey building earlier this week
A fire that destroyed a four-storey condo building in Brandon, Man., earlier this week was caused by "careless disposal of smoking materials," a provincial spokesperson said in an email on Friday.
The fire commissioner's office previously said the fire was sparked accidentally and caused an estimated $11 million in damage.
The blaze broke out in the 47-unit building on Tuesday night. Fire crews were still dousing hot spots inside later Wednesday afternoon.
All residents of the building at 1400 Pacific Ave. were safe and accounted for, police said on Thursday.
The fire was the second in less than a week at the condo complex, after emergency crews were called to an active fire in a suite there last Friday.
That fire started when a tenant set a bag of groceries on a stove with a burner turned on, lighting the contents on fire, police said.
