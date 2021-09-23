Fire that destroyed 4-storey condo building was accidental, Brandon police say

An investigation into the cause of a devastating condo fire in Brandon, Man., has determined it was accidental, the Brandon Police Service says.

No other details about the cause of the fire were released.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and Brandon Fire & Emergency Services conducted the investigation, Brandon police said in a statement Thursday.

All residents of the building at 1400 Pacific Ave. are safe and accounted for, police said.

The four-storey, 48-unit building in Brandon went up in flames Tuesday night. Fire crews were still inside the building dousing hot spots Wednesday afternoon.

Terry Parlow, the city's deputy fire chief, told CBC News the fire was one of the biggest he had ever seen.

It was the second fire in less than a week at the condo complex.

Emergency services were called for an active fire within a suite there on Friday afternoon, Brandon police said.

That fire happened after a tenant set a bag of groceries on the stove and a burner was turned on, lighting the contents on fire.