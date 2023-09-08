Brandon public works building suffers extensive damage following Thursday evening explosion

Engineers found "far more damage" to Brandon's public works building than initially expected, after a natural gas line explosion inside the building Thursday evening sent an employee to the hospital.

The City of Brandon's Civic Services Complex, which is home to the city's transit, sewer and water, fleet maintenance and streets and roads departments, was closed Friday so the incident could be investigated, Patrick Pulak, general manager of operations, said on CBC Radio Noon.

"Our first concern is always the load-bearing walls, and we did see substantial damage to a couple of those walls," Pulak said.

The damage to the building is extensive, and engineers will need to finish investigating before the city decides whether the building will remain closed, he said.

"We've been able to reestablish our staff into other areas, so we're still providing that continuity of service. But ideally it'd be nice to get some of our staff back into their offices," Pulak said.

"If the recommendation comes back that we have to stay out, then we'll be having another meeting this weekend to kind of make long-term plans," said Pulak.

The explosion happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday, the city said in a release. One employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, fire chief Terry Parlow had told CBC.

Pulak told CBC on Thursday that the explosion appeared to have happened in the building's mechanical room.

He said the fire commissioner is still investigating to determine the cause of the explosion and the damage costs.

Pulak said the city will need to look into whether the incident could have been prevented.

"We take safety very seriously, so we're going to be launching our own internal investigation."