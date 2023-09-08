Employee sent to hospital after explosion at Brandon public works building

An employee of the Civic Services Complex in Brandon, Man., was sent to hospital Thursday evening after a natural gas line explosion inside the building.

Brandon's fire department received a call about the explosion at 5:56 p.m., fire chief Terry Parlow told CBC at the building, located at 900 Richmond Ave. East.

Firefighters were seen at the back of the building on the south side after the explosion.

Parlow said not many people were in the building, since the explosion happened outside of normal working hours.

Workers gather outside the Civic Services Complex in Brandon Thursday night after the explosion. The city's general manager of operations said 30-40 people work in the complex daily. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The employee was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parlow said. No other injuries were reported, the city later said in a release.

"It's just kind of ongoing and unfolding for everybody right now," he added.

Patrick Pulak, Brandon's general manager of operations, said the explosion appears to have happened in the mechanical room. He said a structural engineer will assess the damage Friday morning.

"I can't think of a time where I've been here where we've had damage to a building to the extent that we have now," said Pulak, who has been working with the city for more than 30 years.

He said about 30 to 40 people work in the complex daily, while more than 300 work in the operations division itself. Those working Thursday evening were sent home.

"It may not impact most of them directly but it does impact them one way or the other," said Pulak.

The building, located at 900 Richmond Avenue East, will be closed Friday, Patrick Pulak, Brandon's general manager of operations, said. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The building, which houses Brandon's transit fleet and administration, will be closed Friday. Contingency plans have been put in place so Brandon Transit routes can operate as scheduled, Pulak added.

Other nearby city buildings will operate as usual.

The office of the fire commissioner is on scene and investigating. Brandon Police Service and Brandon Fire & Emergency Services are also onsite, the city said.

