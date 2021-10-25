Brandon vaccination, testing mandates for many city workers kicks in Nov. 1
Rule applies for fire and emergency services, Brandon Police Service, transit, city cemeteries, recreation
The City of Brandon is rolling out its own local vaccination and testing mandates for municipal workers who have direct contact with vulnerable populations starting next week.
City front-line staff working in fire and emergency services, the Brandon Police Service, transit, city cemeteries and recreation services will have to be double-vaccinated by Nov. 1, or submit to routine testing, the city said in a news release on Monday.
Employees of the Brandon Municipal Airport technically fall under federal jurisdiction and are therefore required to adhere to the federal vaccine mandate. Those mandates take effect on Saturday.
The news comes one week after a provincial deadline took effect that required thousands of publicly-employed workers in health care, education and more to have two shots, or agree to be tested every 48 hours.
