The city manager in Brandon, Man., has removed himself from the local police board, according to the board's chair.

Rod Sage made the announcement in a letter to the board Thursday, following news Manitoba's attorney general had asked the RCMP to review a fatal drug overdose at his home this summer. The Mounties are also looking into the subsequent Brandon police investigation into the death of 30-year-old Christine Mitchell.

"He is stepping away until the police board has had an opportunity to review the matter and determine a future course of action," said Board Chair Mark Sefton.

He said Sage delegated his seat on the board to city treasurer and general manager of corporate services Dean Hammond.

According to the Brandon Sun, Sage wrote the board a letter saying, "I recognize the power of public perception and the roles we play in the eyes of citizens. I do not wish to compromise the role of the Police Board nor the valuable service it provides to our community.… I'm confident that Dean [Hammond] will provide administrative support to the Police Board during this period until such time the board has a chance to review this matter and determine a future course of action."

"Given the circumstances, I applaud the decision Mr. Sage made to step back from the Police Board," said Sefton.

Christine Mitchell, 30, overdosed in Sage's home in July after taking heroin. She died in Brandon Hospital the next day. A CBC News investigation revealed her death wasn't reported to the chief medical examiner as is required by Manitoba law.

Justice Minister and Attorney General Cliff Cullen told reporters Thursday the province had concerns about local police investigating a case involving the home of the city's top bureaucrat.

Sage previously told CBC News Mitchell lived at his house and he was trying to help a friend with substance use disorder.

Sage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

