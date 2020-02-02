Brandon city council approves budget 2020 with property taxes rising less than 0.5%

Following a full Saturday of budget debate, Brandon's mayor and council have voted in favour of a nearly $84 million 2020 budget that will see less than half-a-per cent bump in municipal taxes.

The 0.469 per cent municipal tax increase approved Saturday by council will mean the average Brandon homeowner will pay about $10 more this year.

"Taxpayers want us to maintain this City and maintain the services that they rely on and yet, at the same time, they want us to keep tax increases as low as possible," Mayor Rick Chrest said in a press release issued late on Saturday evening.

City council dug into nearly 70 proposed additions and deletions to the budget, the city said Saturday on Twitter.

University Ward Coun. Shaun Cameron said the original proposed operating budget going into Saturday's decision-making process was $84.8 million. In the budget approved Saturday evening, city council managed to cut that number down by close to $1 million, according to the councillor.

Cameron said he was pleased they sought to make capital investments while keeping costs aligned with residents' wishes.

"I think it's just a concerted effort of council, right from the mayor down, we are cognizant of what people are spending on their taxes and we really take that to heart to make sure that they can see value for their dollar," he said.

Money for improving city streets and sidewalks, snow clearing and other services such as flood protection and Handi-Transit were also approved on Saturday.

The councillor said there were no key points of contention, but an unusually high number of amendments kept them in the council chambers until late Saturday evening.

"Perhaps we could've done a bit more with what was available, but I think at the end of the day we're happy with this budget, and I think it puts the city in a good standing to operate year over year and keep life affordable for the residents," Cameron said.

Last year, council approved $83.2 million 2019 budget with 1.17 per cent property tax hike, after city administration had initially recommended a property tax hike of 3.91 per cent going into Saturday's deliberations.

The council-approved budget will move onto public hearings in the spring.