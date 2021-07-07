Brandon Anglican dean can 'understand the anger' over residential schools after 2 churches tagged

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Two Brandon churches were among buildings and vehicles tagged with words and markings that one leader believes is related to the discovery of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools.

Don Bernhardt, dean at St. Matthews Anglican Cathedral, saw the graffiti on Sunday as he was walking to the church before service.

Part of the graffiti says "We were children."

Given the involvement of churches, including the Anglican church, in the residential school system, Bernhardt said he assumes that the abuse many children suffered in the institutions had an impact on whoever left the graffiti.

"As much as I don't want to condone that sort of activity, I can understand the anger," he said.

The graffiti was reported to Brandon police on Sunday, according to Brandon police spokesperson Sgt. Kirby Sararas.

She said St. Matthews Anglican Cathedral and First Presbyterian Church were both tagged, along with two vehicles in the vicinity of the churches. Police said it appears appears the incidents are linked

Part of the graffiti also makes reference to the number 215 — the number of unmarked graves believed to be on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The graffiti comes as Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, about 39 kilometres west of Brandon, continues its research into the former residential school site just outside of Brandon. So far, Sioux Valley believes it has found 104 unmarked graves on land surrounding the former school site.

While the discoveries of the sites have come as a shock to many Canadians, Bernhardt says First Nations people have known about their existence for decades.

"I can't imagine how disheartening it must be for the First Nations folks to recognize that no matter what they say, no matter how hard they try, sometimes people just don't seem to be prepared to listen and to believe that, yes, these things did indeed happen," he said.

Bernhardt says he plans to contact local First Nations groups to ask them how they want to proceed with reconciliation.

"We need to be able to sit down with our Indigenous brothers and sisters and just let them talk. Let them say what they have to say. Let them guide us in how this reconciliation should work," he said.

Police say no arrests have been made.

The vandalism at the Brandon churches comes amid a rash of incidents at other churches, including several Catholic and Anglican churches that have been burned.

Bernhardt says there are many people in Canada whose lives have been damaged by residential schools.

"The damage has never been properly addressed and it needs to be addressed, and until it is properly done, things like this are going to happen."