Brandon man, 45, charged with sexual offences involving a child

Police in Brandon have charged a 45-year-old man with sexual assault and other offences for incidents involving a child over a period of several years.

The Brandon Police Service said in a release Wednesday the incidents, which happened between 2009 and 2014, were the subject of a lengthy investigation by the force's major crimes section.

The BPS said the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the incidents and was known to the accused.

In addition to sexual assault, the man was also charged with sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

More from CBC News: