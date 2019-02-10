Skip to Main Content
Brandon police arrest man who caused significant damage to community centre last summer

Brandon police arrested a 37-year-old man Saturday in the August break-in of the city's Central Community Centre.

Brandon police arrested a 37-year-old man Saturday who broke into a local community centre and caused significant damage.  

The centre was broken into on Aug. 9, 2018. During the break-in, the centre's stereo was stolen, and a large amount of damage was done inside, police say. 

The investigating officer located the accused on Saturday and placed him under arrest, according to a Brandon police news release. 

The man is facing charges of break and enter, theft, and mischief. He was released with a promise to appear in court on April 8. 

