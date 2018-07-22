Skip to Main Content
4 people recovering after car crash in Brandon Saturday night
Four people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Saturday night following a two-vehicle collision in Brandon.

Passengers extricated from vehicle; suffered non-life threatening injuries

4 people were injured in a motor vehicle collision in Brandon late Saturday night. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The crash happened near 18th Street and Princess Street at about 10:45 p.m. 

Police say 4 passengers from one of the vehicles involved had to be extricated by emergency service personnel. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Police said a black 2013 Hyundai being operated by a 35-year old Brandon man was travelling westbound on Princess Avenue when it ran through a red light. 

It struck a northbound vehicle on 18th Street. 

All four of those injured were inside the vehicle that was struck, including a 13-year-old. 

Brandon police said the Jaws of Life was used to extricate them. 

The driver of the black Hyundai was not injured. 

