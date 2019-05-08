Brandon woman defies fatal cancer with vlog highlighting good times with family

A Brandon woman living with cancer spends most days in and out of hospital appointments — but still finds time to have fun and make video blogs sharing her life with the world.

Lisa Mitchell, 48, has metastatic bone cancer and doesn't know how much time she has left. Rather than dwell on the inevitable, she's created a YouTube channel to document the fun times she still has with her family.

"It's very important to me that those will be fun stories and hopefully provide some entertainment to people that choose to watch it," Mitchell said during an interview on CBC Manitoba's morning radio show, Information Radio, with host Marcy Markusa.

The videos follow Mitchell on family trips with her family, including visiting Whiteshell Provincial Park and attending the Tim Hortons Brier.

Mitchell was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. She had surgery and radiation therapy and thought that would be the end of it, but she was rediagnosed last year and by that point, the cancer had spread through out her body to her liver and most of her bones, particularly her ribs.

She launched the YouTube channel in January when her illness forced her to stop working.

"I had a very high-demand, busy job and all of a sudden you're not working anymore," she said. "It's an enormous shock on the system.

"I did feel a little bit that I'd lost my sense of purpose … The vlog gives me that."

Mitchell's husband encouraged her to start vlogging and came up with the title, she said. The channel is named Lisa is Busy Living, a reference to a bit of dialogue in Mitchell's favourite movie, The Shawshank Redemption.

"There's a line in there that [actor] Morgan Freeman says, 'You can get busy living or get busy dying,'" she said. "And I thought it was pretty appropriate."

In addition to being a creative outlet, Mitchell said the vlog will serve as a memento of her once she's gone.

"It will always be there and it will be a nice diary, if you will, of all the other things I was able to do," she said.