Bylaw officer accused of pocketing money paid by owners surrendering pets: Brandon police

An animal control bylaw officer in Brandon has been accused of pocketing money paid by pet owners during the surrender of their animals.

The 57-year-old is accused of collecting the surrender fee but not turning it over to the pound agent in the southwestern Manitoba city, the Brandon Police Service said Thursday.

Brandon police launched a criminal investigation in early January, shortly after learning about an incidents that allegedly happened on Dec. 24.

According to police, the bylaw officer told a Brandon resident during a call that there was a surrender fee for animals and collected the money, but did not turn over the funds to the pound agent.

Another Brandon police employee learned about the incident during a separate investigation a few days later and reported their concerns to a supervisor.

The following investigation led to the discovery of four similar incidents between March and August 2022, police allege.

The total amount alleged to have been taken was $500, Brandon Police Service Chief Wayne Balcaen said during a news conference on Thursday.

The nine-year officer was immediately removed from his duties when the investigation began and, at his request, put on unpaid leave.

He was initially charged with one count each of fraud under $5,000 and breach of trust. Four more counts on each charge were added in late February, based on the ongoing investigation, police said.

"It's disappointing for me to have to bring this news to you," Balcaen said Thursday. "The Brandon Police Service has high expectations of ethical standards and protocols of all of our staff. To see what has happened is detrimental to each employee."

The city's animal control supervisor will be examining calls for service on an ongoing basis as a result of the alleged incidents.

A review is also ongoing to determine best practices to ensure this type of situation does not happen again, Balcaen said.