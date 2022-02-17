Major fire tears through building under construction in Brandon
A new building going up on the west side of Brandon, Man., is engulfed in flames.
Public is asked to avoid area around Victoria Avenue and E. Fotheringham Drive
A new building going up on the west side of Brandon, Man., is engulfed in flames.
Emergency crews were called to the site, near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and and E. Fotheringham Drive, around 8 a.m. Thursday.
A number of intersections are blocked off and the public is asked to avoid the area.