Manitoba

Major fire tears through building under construction in Brandon

A new building going up on the west side of Brandon, Man., is engulfed in flames.

Public is asked to avoid area around Victoria Avenue and E. Fotheringham Drive

CBC News ·
A number of intersections are blocked off due to the fire near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and E. Fotheringham Drive. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

Emergency crews were called to the site, near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and and E. Fotheringham Drive, around 8 a.m. Thursday.

A number of intersections are blocked off and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Thick plumes of smoke are filling the air on Brandon's west side as a building under construction burns. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)
