Charges stayed against women accused of moving Manitoba homicide victim's body

Two women charged accused of moving the body of a 26-year-old Manitoba man killed last year have had those charges stayed.

Emily Rae Fontaine, 18, and Kayla Josephine Bercier, 23, were arrested in 2022 in the homicide of Brandon Brust, whose body was found in the rural municipality of Woodlands in March of that year.

Police announced Fontaine's arrest a month later, while Bercier was not arrested until September, following further investigation.

Both were charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police previously said their charges were connected to allegations they moved Brust's body from one location to another.

The charges against the women were stayed on an office docket on Nov. 4, 2022.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, a provincial spokesperson said that decision was made once prosecutors "received the forensic reports and they were reviewed, revealing no confirmatory evidence to support the involvement of Bercier or Fontaine."

Bercier, who was found in The Pas after allegedly threatening a family member, was also charged with uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order, police said at the time of her arrest.

The spokesperson said on Tuesday Bercier pleaded guilty to one of the breach charges while the uttering threats charge was stayed, "given the reluctance of witnesses to participate."

Missing man found dead

Brust, from Scanterbury — a community on the Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation reserve, about 65 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — went missing in February 2022.

Selkirk RCMP had asked Winnipeg police for help finding him and a 22-year-old woman that month. Both were believed to be in Winnipeg.

Brust was last seen on Feb. 10, 2022, leaving his home in Scanterbury, said a Bear Clan post about his disappearance made at the time.

His vehicle was found parked along Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg on Feb. 13, 2022, police said.

Brandon Brust, 26, was reported missing along with a 22-year-old woman. Police believe Brust was killed at a home in Winnipeg's North End before his body was moved out of the city. (Bear Clan Patrol/Facebook)

The next day, police said they went to what they called a known drug house on Pritchard Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious circumstances. They found several people in the house, including the 22-year-old woman who was missing from Scanterbury.

Police said investigators believe Brust visited the house on Feb. 11 and was attacked and killed by a man there, before his body was moved to another location.

One of the women present during the killing was assaulted, while another was threatened and forcibly confined to the house, police said. One was also sexually assaulted.

On March 30, 2022, RCMP said Brust's remains were found near Road 79 N, west of Highway 6 between the communities of Woodlands and Warren, about 45 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Two others remain charged in connection with his death.

Kenneth Andrew Edwards is charged with second-degree murder, sexual assault and forcible confinement. The 29-year-old also faces a list of charges related to weapons and failing to follow the conditions of a release order, court records show.

Billie Erin Kozub, 38, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and aggravated assault. Other charges against Kozub linked to weapons were stayed on March 22, 2023, court records show.