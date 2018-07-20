Still reeling after massive blaze, Brandon Boxing Club appeals to city for help

For Noel Harding, the last two months have been like a punch to the gut since a fire destroyed his boxing club.

The Brandon Boxing Club was in a building that was levelled in a massive fire that consumed four buildings in the city's downtown in May.

"It's a very painfully emotional thing for me," said Harding in an interview with CBC News Thursday. "It's something I've never had to go through … they [the members] know how much I loved and cared for that building."

Two months later, Harding still has no location — permanent or temporary — to host his classes for the club's around 50 members. He said while there is plenty of commercial space in Brandon, the price for 5,000 square feet — what he estimates he needs — is out his price range. On Thursday, he was holding classes outside of a condemned community centre across from Brandon's Neelin High School.

Noel Harding, owner of the Brandon Boxing Club, has proposed free youth programs in exchange for use of city space to train. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

After the fire, Harding was allowed into the burned remains of his club to salvage what he could. He was able to save some of his medals and equipment, but it was all heavily smoke damaged.

"All you smell is smoke," he said. "It's a nasty reminder."

"Whether I had insurance or not, I still lost my very economically feasible place," he said. "It's just about finding someone that believes in our program, that believes in what I do and thinks it's something that the community needs."

Harding appealed to Brandon city council this week for help. He said he doesn't want financial help from the city, but wants the city to provide some space — either in a community centre or somewhere else — for the next two years until the building the club was in can be rebuilt.

Harding says firefighters managed to rescue a number of his title belts from the blaze. He'd like to try and salvage his blue boxing ring as well. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

In turn, he said he'd offer free classes for youth every weekday and offer a homework and mentorship program.

"I'll take the responsibility … in turn for a free space to run our program for the next two years," he said.

Harding said membership over the last two months has taken a hit due to a lack of space to train and hopes to not only rebuild his club, but also the membership numbers.

"A lot of my members, now that I don't have a building, aren't around," Harding said. "I'm kind of put off by that."

He said city council seemed receptive to his proposal and tabled a decision until more research can be done. But he's tried to not let the fire and loss of his club set him back.

"I'm remaining optimistic," said Harding. "It's really going to take someone to come forth that believes in what I do."

"I'm hoping that me proposing this to the city has spurred some interest in it," he said, adding that some people come out against his plan, arguing tax dollars shouldn't be spent on his club.

Until he can rebuild and find a temporary location, he's taking things day by day, hoping for the best.

"It's just one day at a time," he said. "I hope to rebuild my club with the right place."