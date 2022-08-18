Boil water advisory that affected 6,500 Brandon residents lifted, city says

A boil water advisory that affected people in a large section of Brandon, Man., has been lifted, the city said Wednesday.

The advisory had been in place since Monday for the area from south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street to city limits.

The update comes after Brandon's water system met all conditions for rescinding the boil water advisory, the city said in a notice on its website .

That means two sets of bacteriological tests in the affected area, including a minimum of five distribution water samples, were submitted 24 hours apart, and results met regulatory standards, the notice said.

The city also said it has complied with any other directives issued by the province's Office of Drinking Water or the medical officer of health.

The boil water advisory was issued after a significant water main break led to low water pressure across the large swath of the southwestern Manitoba city.

On Tuesday, Patrick Pulak, Brandon's general manager of operations, said the advisory had affected roughly 6,500 residents and 250 businesses in the city's western half.

The lifted advisory also meant that on Wednesday afternoon, the city was able to reopen the Valleyview and Westridge spray parks, which had been closed due to the boil water advisory, the update said.

Any residents or businesses with questions can call the City of Brandon's underground utilities section during business hours at 204-729-2285, it said.