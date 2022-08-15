Brandon issues boil-water advisory west of 18th Street after significant water main break

Most people in the western half of Brandon, Man., have been advised to boil their water after a significant water main break led to low water pressure across a big part of the city.

In a boil-water advisory issued Monday morning, City of Brandon staff said they had identified and isolated the break.

Due to the significance of the break, the city issued a boil water advisory for areas south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street, and extending to city limits.

People are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute if using it for drinking or preparing beverages, including formula, ice-making, preparing food, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing teeth.

This map shows the area covered by a boil-water advisory issued in Brandon on Monday. (Submitted by the City of Brandon)

