Manitoba

Brandon issues boil-water advisory west of 18th Street after significant water main break

Most people in the western half of Brandon, Man., have been advised to boil their water after a significant water main break led to low water pressure across a big part of the city.

Advisory affects west part of the city south of the Assiniboine River

A significant water main break led to low water pressure across large portions of the city of Brandon, Man. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

In a boil-water advisory issued Monday morning, City of Brandon staff said they had identified and isolated the break.

Due to the significance of the break, the city issued a boil water advisory for areas south of the Assiniboine River and west of 18th Street, and extending to city limits.

People are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute if using it for drinking or preparing beverages, including formula, ice-making, preparing food, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing teeth.

A map of the city of Brandon shows all areas south of the Assoniboine River and west of 18th Street outlined in red, indicating the areas affected by a boil-water advisory.
This map shows the area covered by a boil-water advisory issued in Brandon on Monday. (Submitted by the City of Brandon)

